Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

