Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,060 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average is $183.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

