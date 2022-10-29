Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,487 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $163,479,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,308,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $7,295,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $248.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

