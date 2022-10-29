Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of ARW opened at $102.31 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

