Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.69.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $370.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

