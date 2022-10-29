Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

