Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

