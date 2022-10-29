Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,180 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in News by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in News by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

