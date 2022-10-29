Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQT opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

