Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Globe Life Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
