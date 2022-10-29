Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Toro by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Toro by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $107.76. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

