Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

