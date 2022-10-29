Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Novartis worth $106,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
