O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $836.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $839.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 432.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.33.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

