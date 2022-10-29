Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,214 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after purchasing an additional 516,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,909,000 after buying an additional 501,938 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after buying an additional 77,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after buying an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

