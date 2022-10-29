Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter worth about $11,478,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 1,153,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after buying an additional 734,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

