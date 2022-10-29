Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 29,100 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.