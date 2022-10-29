Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

