SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,172 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.21% of SLR Investment worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 59.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $13.74 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.54 million, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 780.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.96.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

