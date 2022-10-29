SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $129,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $32.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.
