Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,490 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.07. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.71.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.