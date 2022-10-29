Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $4,085,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Brown & Brown



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

