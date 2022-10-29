Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

