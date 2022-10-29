Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $280.16 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.