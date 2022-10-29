Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.84 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average of $181.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

