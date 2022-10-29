Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.22 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

