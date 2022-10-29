Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,114 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

