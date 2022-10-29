Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

