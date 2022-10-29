Stephens Inc. AR Sells 27,909 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE DD opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

