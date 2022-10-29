Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

