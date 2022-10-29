Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

