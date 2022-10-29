The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.