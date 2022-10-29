The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

