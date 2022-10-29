Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after buying an additional 162,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $224.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

