Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after buying an additional 418,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $6,105,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $4,126,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $47.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

