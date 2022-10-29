Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 128,874 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

