Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

TYL opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

