Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 292 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

