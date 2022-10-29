Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,153 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $94.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

