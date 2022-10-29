Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 8,816 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after buying an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 321.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,116 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 362,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 238,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

