Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 353 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 19.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 86,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.