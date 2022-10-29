Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

