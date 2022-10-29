UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after buying an additional 532,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,248,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after buying an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

