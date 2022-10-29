Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.74 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

