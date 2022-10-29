Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 82,688 Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 28.20% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EINC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

