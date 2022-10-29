Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 99,742 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Chimera Investment worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.25. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.54%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.