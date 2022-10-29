Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,809,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $328.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.