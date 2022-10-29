Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

