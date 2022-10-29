Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $104.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Company Profile



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

