Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 335,591 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 74.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 119,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV opened at $8.32 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

